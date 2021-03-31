Antwerp loses its sparkle as Dubai lures diamond trade

(thetimes.co.uk) - Huddled around a small table, speaking a mix of Yiddish and Hebrew, the Orthodox Jewish traders debated the colour, purity and shape of a £325,000 diamond. Dressed in black and white, curly side-locks dangling beneath wide-brimmed black hats, they and many others like them are among the newest, most conspicuous and best-received visitors to Dubai’s booming Diamond Exchange. For most of the past five centuries, Antwerp in Belgium has been the global capital of the diamond trade, but the combined effects of the coronavirus and a historic diplomatic agreement last year have turned Dubai into a serious rival.
Angola produces 3.1 mln ct in first four months of 2021 – report
Angola produced 3.1 million carats of diamonds in the first four months of 2021, according to media reports citing a government official. The country produced 5.3 million carats of diamonds during the same period last year.
Geologists started mining diamond-bearing ore at the Popigai deposit in Russia
Geologists from Novosibirsk started mining diamond-bearing ore at the Popigai deposit, which is the largest accumulation of diamonds on the planet, ksonline.ru writes.
FCRF: Q2 FCDI is a positive trajectory for all fancy colour diamonds
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of Q2 2021, indicating that the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) is a positive trajectory for all fancy colour diamonds.
Diamcor records net loss of $3,4 million in FY 2021
Diamcor Mining, which is conducting trial mining exercises at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa, says it recorded a net loss of $3,4 million in the year ended March 31, 2021, resulting in a $0.05 per share loss.
Lucara recovers 393 ct white gem diamond at Botswana mine
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The diamond miner said the diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit...
