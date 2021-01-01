The Dangerous Rise of China’s Luxury Bargain Hunter

(jingdaily.com) - A paradox of China’s flourishing luxury market is that the desirability of owning a luxury brand product has created a whole new luxury consumer segment — the luxury bargain hunter. This trend has mostly gone unnoticed, as brand executives are likely to have a more idealized vision of their target clientele. That vision likely isn’t a person who scrolls their search results on the web to find the best deal. Nonetheless, the reality is that the democratic aspirations of a broader class of consumers are attracting shoppers who are both brand conscious and price sensitive. Many Chinese consumers with limited financial resources are younger and will be buying luxury products for the first time. To provide context, GDP per capita in China was around $11,000 in 2020 compared to $63,200 in the US. Yet, some consumers do not want to miss out on living at least a part of the luxury dream.