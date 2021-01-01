The Dangerous Rise of China’s Luxury Bargain Hunter

(jingdaily.com) - A paradox of China’s flourishing luxury market is that the desirability of owning a luxury brand product has created a whole new luxury consumer segment — the luxury bargain hunter. This trend has mostly gone unnoticed, as brand executives are likely to have a more idealized vision of their target clientele. That vision likely isn’t a person who scrolls their search results on the web to find the best deal. Nonetheless, the reality is that the democratic aspirations of a broader class of consumers are attracting shoppers who are both brand conscious and price sensitive. Many Chinese consumers with limited financial resources are younger and will be buying luxury products for the first time. To provide context, GDP per capita in China was around $11,000 in 2020 compared to $63,200 in the US. Yet, some consumers do not want to miss out on living at least a part of the luxury dream.
Diamcor sells diamonds for $248.90/ct in July
Diamcor Mining sold 2,989.54 carats of diamonds from its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa last month generating initial gross revenues for the quarter to date of $744,085.44, resulting in a combined average price of $248.90 per carat...
Diamond trade in Surat & Saurashtra employs nearly 30,000 women since April
About 30,000 women have reportedly joined the diamond trade in Surat and Saurashtra since April due to the second wave of Covid-19, which took scores of lives and triggered monetary uncertainty, as per a report in aaka-samachar.in.
WGC: Global Q2 gold demand flat, H1 down 10%
In a recent announcement, the World Gold Council (WGC) says that global strong consumer demand recovery and Q2 gold ETF inflows were not enough to offset heavy Q1 outflows. Gold demand excluding over-the-counter for Q2 was virtually in line with...
Retailer Joyalukkas wins RetailME ICONS award
Joyalukkas, the global retailer chain, was recently awarded the coveted RetailME ICONS award as an acknowledgment of their pioneering leadership in the business of retail in Mena, as per a report in the www.thepeninsulaqatar.com.
Debswana grows diamond sales – report
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the government of Botswana, has recorded 41% jump in rough diamond sales in the first half of 2021 due to the reopening of key markets the United States and China, according to media reports.
