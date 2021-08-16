Russia ready for significant increase of domestic gold mining in years to come

(resourceworld.com) - Russia plans a further major increase of domestic gold mining in years to come that will be achieved through the development of new gold mines and accelerating the further development of the already existing gold mines, according to recent statements made by representatives of some leading Russian gold mining companies and local media reports. In terms of gold reserves, Russia currently ranks first in the world with a share of about 13%, while ranking 3rd in terms of production with a share of about 9%. Last year, gold production in Russia amounted to 340.17 tons, slightly less than in 2019 with a reduction of 0.98%. There is a possibility that gold production in Russia may have already significantly increased this year.
BlueRock unearths 58.6-carat diamond at SA mine
BlueRock Diamonds has recovered a 58.6 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa. This comes a week after the recovery of a 21.6 carat stone at the same mine.
Yesterday
India’s cut & polished diamond export increases 146.12% in July
India’s cut & polished diamonds recorded at $ 2260.48 mn in July 2021 showed a growth of 146.12 % as compared to $ 918.44 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Yesterday
Eastern Platinum more than doubles Q2 revenue
Vancouver-based Eastern Platinum has increased its revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to about $20 million compared to $9.3 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
The JCK Show to be held Aug. 27–30 in Las Vegas
The JCK Show will be held Aug. 27–30 in Las Vegas. Luxury by JCK runs at the same time, with the first few days—Aug. 24–26—invitation only. The GEMS show will open on Aug. 26, jckonline.com reports.
Yesterday
Angola eyes 13.8Mcts in 2022
Angola is planning to produce 13.8 million carats of diamonds in 2022, according to local media reports citing the state-owned diamond company Endiama.
16 august 2021