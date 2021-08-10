Brandee Dallow Is Joining SCS. Will Miners Follow?

(jckonline.com) - Brandee Dallow, a highly regarded industry executive who has worked for the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), De Beers, and Rio Tinto, is joining SCS Global Services as director of its jewelry sustainability program, JCK can report. The news comes as more companies are signing on to SCS’ Certified Sustainability Rated Diamond program which audits gems and their producers against a 133-page standard. WD Lab Grown Diamonds was the first to get certified, and growers Green Rocks, Lusix, and Meylor Global are among the next in line. Yet the program is meant to certify more than lab-grown diamonds; it’s also open to natural diamonds, colored stones, and recycled gems. But so far, no miners have signed up.