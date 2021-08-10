Brandee Dallow Is Joining SCS. Will Miners Follow?

(jckonline.com) - Brandee Dallow, a highly regarded industry executive who has worked for the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), De Beers, and Rio Tinto, is joining SCS Global Services as director of its jewelry sustainability program, JCK can report. The news comes as more companies are signing on to SCS’ Certified Sustainability Rated Diamond program which audits gems and their producers against a 133-page standard. WD Lab Grown Diamonds was the first to get certified, and growers Green Rocks, Lusix, and Meylor Global are among the next in line. Yet the program is meant to certify more than lab-grown diamonds; it’s also open to natural diamonds, colored stones, and recycled gems. But so far, no miners have signed up.
News
BlueRock unearths 21.56-carat diamond at SA mine
The AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamonds has discovered a 21.56 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa. The company also unearthed a 9 carats diamond from the same mine.
Today
Botswana Diamonds recovers four stones at Thorny River
Botswana Diamonds has unearthed four 'high-quality' diamonds and several kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite Extension at its Thorny River project in South Africa.
Today
AGD DIAMONDS recovers 30 millionth carat of diamonds
On August 10, 2021, the Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD Diamonds recovered 30 millionth carat of diamonds.
Today
Goldplat full-year profit drops
Goldplat, which has gold recovery operations in Ghana and South Africa, has recorded a combined operating profit of £5.3-million for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 down from £6.35-million profit realised a year earlier.
Today
Diamcor sells diamonds for $248.90/ct in July
Diamcor Mining sold 2,989.54 carats of diamonds from its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa last month generating initial gross revenues for the quarter to date of $744,085.44, resulting in a combined average price of $248.90 per carat...
Today