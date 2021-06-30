News

Governor of Kostroma Province in Russia suspects jewelers of cheating

The governor of Russia’s Kostroma Province, Sergey Sitnikov instructed the local tax service to audit large jewelry companies. He has doubts regarding the statistics showing the number of employees at jewelry factories in comparison with jewelry production...

Today

Sarine’s revenue increases 61% to $36.0M in H1 2021

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. During the period under review, a strong pick-up in manufacturing activities in India, which started towards the end of Q3 2020 continued into 2021.

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds announced 2Q and 1H 2021 Results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Yesterday

PGMs miner Royal Bafokeng lifts H1 headline earnings per share by 446.3%

Platinum group metals (PGMs) mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has recorded a 446.3% in headline earnings per share, for the six months ended June.

Yesterday

Namibia deliberates direct export of diamonds and semi-precious stones to India

Namibia is exploring the options of exporting diamonds and semi-precious stones directly to India rather than exporting through other countries according to a senior official of the Namibian government as per a report in BusinessLine.

Yesterday

Switching to synthetic gems may have environmental upsides but it could harm the very communities consumers worry about

Today
Expert reports

(theguardian.com) - Diamonds have long been in the debt of marketing genius. Until the 1940s they were not a popular choice for engagement rings. Then, in 1947, a stroke of brilliance: De Beers’ “A Diamond is Forever” campaign. The slogan was a hit. The market transformed. Today diamond engagement rings are ubiquitous, winking from the windows of upmarket jewellers. Earlier this year came another glittering moment in diamond PR. Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery retailer, announced it would be switching entirely to lab-made diamonds. It generated positive headlines around the world, dubbed an “ethical stand against mined diamonds”. Pandora is not alone. In 2020 De Beers invested in a lab-grown line, launching a facility to churn out up to 400,000 diamonds a year. Other retailers tout their laboratory stones as “100% ethical and conflict free” or “an ethical choice”. It is a neat resolution for an industry shadowed by reports of exploitation, deftly crafted for millennial consumers concerned with the ethics of consumption. But the reality, experts and workers say, is more complicated. Switching en masse to lab-made gems may have environmental upsides, and relieve companies of reputational risks. But it could disfranchise the same communities that consumers are concerned for – and it comes at a moment when traceable, ethically mined gems are more accessible than ever.

Print version