Not Enough Rough

(diamonds.net) - Alrosa is not used to buying diamonds. As the largest producer of rough by volume, the Russian miner accounts for about one-quarter of global supply and is therefore second only to De Beers in setting the tone for the market. It was therefore somewhat unusual that Alrosa bought the majority of rough at an auction held by Russia’s state gem repository Gokhran in July. The company is usually a seller to Gokhran when it has excess inventory to offload. This time, Alrosa needed to fill inventory gaps ahead of its July sale. In other words, it didn’t have enough rough to meet demand. This strange scenario was another indication of how strong the rough market has been in 2021.
