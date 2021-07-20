In Marange, illegal diamond trade thrives – for the politically-connected

(zimlive.com) - “I’ve been told by a friend that this Nigerian guy resides somewhere on this street.” While strolling through Yeovil – a quiet suburb in the eastern border city of Mutare – a young man approaches me inquiring about a Nigerian diamond buyer he believes lives in the area. The young man acts as if he is in a market place, looking for someone to buy his tomatoes. According to Zimbabwe’s Precious Stones Trade Act, unlawful dealing in or possession of precious stones attracts a jail sentence of at least five years. In addition, you may be liable to a fine of up to ZW$1.6 million (US$19,000). There is little law enforcement in the city of Mutare, dubbed the diamond city. Foreign nationals here form a syndicate with locals and corrupt members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police: a criminal, politically-connected enterprise operating almost publicly. Ironically, this is the end result after a host of local and international measures promised to achieve an honest use of the rich resource. Diamonds to the people, the slogan used to go, once upon a time. But it was never the case.