In Marange, illegal diamond trade thrives – for the politically-connected

(zimlive.com) - “I’ve been told by a friend that this Nigerian guy resides somewhere on this street.” While strolling through Yeovil – a quiet suburb in the eastern border city of Mutare – a young man approaches me inquiring about a Nigerian diamond buyer he believes lives in the area. The young man acts as if he is in a market place, looking for someone to buy his tomatoes. According to Zimbabwe’s Precious Stones Trade Act, unlawful dealing in or possession of precious stones attracts a jail sentence of at least five years. In addition, you may be liable to a fine of up to ZW$1.6 million (US$19,000). There is little law enforcement in the city of Mutare, dubbed the diamond city. Foreign nationals here form a syndicate with locals and corrupt members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police: a criminal, politically-connected enterprise operating almost publicly. Ironically, this is the end result after a host of local and international measures promised to achieve an honest use of the rich resource. Diamonds to the people, the slogan used to go, once upon a time. But it was never the case.
Botswana Diamonds makes progress at Thorny River
AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds says initial indications from the analysis of samples from the drill campaign on its Thorny River diamond project in South Africa, are positive.
Today
Sudan boosts H1 gold output as smuggling reduced
Sudan’s official gold output rose to 30.3 tonnes in the first half of 2021, compared with 15.6 tonnes in the same period, a year earlier as authorities reduced the illicit cross-border trade.
Today
Gemfields boosts H1 emerald output
Gemfields has produced 10.34 million carats of gemstones, including emeralds and beryls at its 75%-owned Kagem emerald mine, in Zambia in the first half of the year compared to 9.38-million carats, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Angola produces 3.1 mln ct in first four months of 2021 – report
Angola produced 3.1 million carats of diamonds in the first four months of 2021, according to media reports citing a government official. The country produced 5.3 million carats of diamonds during the same period last year.
Yesterday
Geologists started mining diamond-bearing ore at the Popigai deposit in Russia
Geologists from Novosibirsk started mining diamond-bearing ore at the Popigai deposit, which is the largest accumulation of diamonds on the planet, ksonline.ru writes.
Yesterday