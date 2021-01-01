Cyrille Vigneron: ‘You have to explain Cartier’s classics to a young generation in a modern way’

(ft.com) - Cyrille Vigneron is in a different mood to when I interviewed him five years ago, shortly after his appointment as chief executive at Cartier. He did not say so at the time but, looking back, “Cartier had lost its appeal [by] trying to get into areas that were not so credible or not so much in the Cartier DNA”. This was particularly true of watches. As well as making large and complicated watches, it had launched sporty lines — but sales were slow. In 2016, Vigneron took the painful decision to buy back €200m worth of stock. “There is no way you can change your product offer if you leave products on the market,” he explains. “Either your retailers will stop buying, or what would be visible would not be so appealing for customers. Most of the [watches] were destroyed to recycle the gold.”
Zimplats to generate own power
Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe is planning to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 MW to supply energy to its operations.
Today
Switching to synthetic gems could harm the very communities consumers worry about
Switching en masse to lab-made gems may have environmental upsides, and relieve companies of reputational risks. But it could could harm the very communities consumers worry about, theguardian.com writes.
Today
Warwick University & Element Six to develop supply chain for diamond-enabled technologies
Warwick University has announced that it has received £5.2 mn in funding under one of the UK government’s Prosperity Partnerships as per a media report.
Yesterday
Russia’s Gokhran sold 70% of rough diamonds put up for auction to ALROSA
At the auction held by Russia’s Gokhran, a state repository of valuables, for the sale of rough diamonds on July 23, ALROSA bought 70% of the offered precious stones. ALROSA announced this in a press release circulated on Monday, July 26, noting...
Yesterday
Anglo records EBITDA of R63 bln in H1
Anglo Platinum has recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of R63.3 billion in the first six months of 2021, a 385% increase from R13.1 billion in the first half of 2020.
Yesterday