Second Hand: Have Watch Makers Missed the Moment?

(idexonline.com) - Selling second hand watches is big business. And it's about to get a lot bigger. By 2025 the market for pre-owned luxury timepieces could reach $32bn globally. That's more than half the size of the total market for new luxury watches, at $59bn, according to estimates by the annual State of Fashion report by the Business of Fashion website and management consultants McKinsey. Second hand watches are no longer the domain of collectors, bargain hunters and shady dealers. The internet has largely removed traditional barriers to purchase - the fear of fakes, stolen goods, scams and the like.