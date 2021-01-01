Second Hand: Have Watch Makers Missed the Moment?

(idexonline.com) - Selling second hand watches is big business. And it's about to get a lot bigger. By 2025 the market for pre-owned luxury timepieces could reach $32bn globally. That's more than half the size of the total market for new luxury watches, at $59bn, according to estimates by the annual State of Fashion report by the Business of Fashion website and management consultants McKinsey. Second hand watches are no longer the domain of collectors, bargain hunters and shady dealers. The internet has largely removed traditional barriers to purchase - the fear of fakes, stolen goods, scams and the like.
HKTDC twin jewellery events open in Hong Kong
The HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, opened on 25 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will run until 29 July.
Zim gold output improves following central bank intervention – report
Zimbabwe's gold output improved last month by 75% to 2,924 tonnes from 1,668 tonnes in May following incentives introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), according to the local media.
Petra reports 109 incidents of illegal incursions onto Williamson in three months
Petra Diamonds has reported 109 incidents of illegal incursions onto its 75%-owned Williamson mine, in Tanzania during the period from 1 April to the end of June 2021.
ALROSA structurally reduces emissions
As part of its investment programme, ALROSA has launched a project to convert its vehicles from gasoline and diesel to natural gas to cut greenhouse gas emissions and boost economic efficiency, the company's media communications service reported. ...
RZM Murowa decamps from Sese school after three years of contentious diamond exploration
RZM Murowa, a subsidiary of RioZim has agreed to decamp from a school in the Sese area of Chivi where it explored for diamonds for three years, according to the state media. The Herald reports that it took a mediation committee consisting of the community...
