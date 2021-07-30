5 Risks That Could Derail China’s Luxury Market

Diamcor records net loss of $3,4 million in FY 2021 Diamcor Mining, which is conducting trial mining exercises at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa, says it recorded a net loss of $3,4 million in the year ended March 31, 2021, resulting in a $0.05 per share loss.

Lucara recovers 393 ct white gem diamond at Botswana mine Lucara Diamond has recovered a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The diamond miner said the diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit...

Grib Diamonds sells a violet diamond for over $100,000 per carat Last Thursday, Grib Diamonds, the trading arm of AGD Diamonds, sold a 7-carat violet diamond of Russian origin at a record price of more than $ 100,000 per carat.

WGC: Investment in gold & jewellery increases demand in Q2 2021 Consumer investment in gold increased in the second quarter of 2021 but some investors were less bullish, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report. The two forces helped create a gold demand of 955.1t over the quarter, a...