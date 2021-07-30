5 Risks That Could Derail China’s Luxury Market

(jingdaily.com) - Key Takeaways: An aging, slow-growing, or even shrinking population could threaten the fundamentals of China’s unprecedented economic growth. A Global Times 2021 survey reported that 41.7 percent of respondents “look down on the West” versus 18.4 percent five years ago. Chinese tariffs of up to 218 percent on Australian wines have made it virtually impossible for that country’s winemakers to do business in China, resulting in a traumatic development for the Australian wine industry.
News
Diamcor records net loss of $3,4 million in FY 2021
Diamcor Mining, which is conducting trial mining exercises at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa, says it recorded a net loss of $3,4 million in the year ended March 31, 2021, resulting in a $0.05 per share loss.
Yesterday
Lucara recovers 393 ct white gem diamond at Botswana mine
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The diamond miner said the diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit...
Yesterday
Grib Diamonds sells a violet diamond for over $100,000 per carat
Last Thursday, Grib Diamonds, the trading arm of AGD Diamonds, sold a 7-carat violet diamond of Russian origin at a record price of more than $ 100,000 per carat.
Yesterday
WGC: Investment in gold & jewellery increases demand in Q2 2021
Consumer investment in gold increased in the second quarter of 2021 but some investors were less bullish, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report. The two forces helped create a gold demand of 955.1t over the quarter, a...
Yesterday
Angola seeks to grow diamond cutting volume
Angola is planning to boost its diamond cutting capacity, said the executive secretary of the National Kimberley Process Commission, Estanislau Buio. The current four cutting factories in Angola are struggling to utilize the 20% production allocated...
30 july 2021