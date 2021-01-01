AGD DIAMONDS JSC celebrates the 90th anniversary of its production activity

(dvinanews.ru) - Governor of the Arkhangelsk Province Alexander Tsybulsky on a working visit to the Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS developing the Grib Diamond Field congratulated the company’s staff on the anniversary and the upcoming professional holiday, Diamond Miner Day, said the media communications service of the Governor and the Government of the Arkhangelsk Province. During his visit to the Mining and Processing Division, Alexander Tsybulsky examined the production facilities of the complex for the extraction and processing of diamond ore, and also presented awards to the most distinguished employees of the company.
AGD DIAMONDS JSC is the legal successor of the Arkhangelskgeologiya Production Geological Association, as well as the largest geological enterprise in the North-West of Russia founded in 1931. Over the entire period of its operation, the enterprise has discovered more than 400 mineral deposits, including the oil and gas fields of the Timan-Pechora area, which are currently being successfully developed, as well as the Varandey group of deposits. Geological exploration of the enterprise covered areas from Kaliningrad to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, one of the results of which was the discovery of the Arkhangelsk diamond province.
Lucara closes C$41.4 mln financing to support Karowe mine operations
Lucara Diamond has closed its previously announced bought deal financing and concurrent private placement for C$41.4 million. It said 33,8 million common shares of the company, including 4,4 million common shares issued pursuant to the over-allotment...
Today
ALROSA produces 7 million carats of diamonds in the second quarter of this year
Rough diamond production by ALROSA decreased by 8% QoQ but went up by 22% YoY. In a press release distributed today, the company also said its sales reached 11.4 million carats in the reporting period (including 4.5 million carats from stocks)...
Today
Global brands unite to drive sustainability best practices in jewellery & watch industry
Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced its latest progress report to showcase and encourage sustainability action throughout the...
Today
Goldstone reaches settlement agreement for outstanding unsecured bonds
Aim-listed Goldstone Resources has reached a settlement for its 20 outstanding unsecured bonds of $50,000 each with the bondholders.
Today
Lucara unearths 62 ct fancy pink diamond at Karowe mine
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 62.7-carat fancy pink diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe mine, in Botswana. The dual-listed diamond company said the stone was named "Boitumelo" meaning "Joy" in Setswana and it represents the largest...
Yesterday
