AGD DIAMONDS JSC celebrates the 90th anniversary of its production activity

(dvinanews.ru) - Governor of the Arkhangelsk Province Alexander Tsybulsky on a working visit to the Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS developing the Grib Diamond Field congratulated the company’s staff on the anniversary and the upcoming professional holiday, Diamond Miner Day, said the media communications service of the Governor and the Government of the Arkhangelsk Province. During his visit to the Mining and Processing Division, Alexander Tsybulsky examined the production facilities of the complex for the extraction and processing of diamond ore, and also presented awards to the most distinguished employees of the company.



AGD DIAMONDS JSC is the legal successor of the Arkhangelskgeologiya Production Geological Association, as well as the largest geological enterprise in the North-West of Russia founded in 1931. Over the entire period of its operation, the enterprise has discovered more than 400 mineral deposits, including the oil and gas fields of the Timan-Pechora area, which are currently being successfully developed, as well as the Varandey group of deposits. Geological exploration of the enterprise covered areas from Kaliningrad to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, one of the results of which was the discovery of the Arkhangelsk diamond province.