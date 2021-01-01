Sotheby’s Sells 101 Carat Diamond To Cryptobuyer

(jckonline.com) - Sotheby’s decision to sell a 101.38 ct. pear-shape D color flawless diamond at a single-lot auction that allowed cryptocurrency was a weird, audacious gamble—that appears to have paid off. On July 9, the diamond, which was given the techy name of the Key 10138, sold for $12.3 million to an anonymous private buyer who paid with cryptocurrency. The Hong Kong sale set a world auction record for any gem or jewelry purchased by digital coinage—which, it should be noted, is so far a pretty limited pool.
News
Anglo boosts Q2 own mined PGMs production
Anglo American says own mined production of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) increased by 65% in the second quarter of the year to 709,200 ounces, following a strong recovery from the Covid-19 lockdowns in the second quarter of 2020.
Today
200 millionth milestone of AGD DIAMONDS JSC
AGD DIAMONDS said in a press release posted on its website that it excavated the 200 millionth cubic meter of rock mass on Wednesday from the quarry of the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia being developed by the company.
Today
TAGS reports 100% sales during recent tender
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) presented their recent tender from 14 to 21 July, and the event was extended by one day in response to a high level of interest to view goods, as per a press release from the company.
Today
Franco-Israeli diamond fraud network uncovered
The criminal police of France has stopped the activities of a Franco-Israeli network of scammers with investments in diamonds, capital.fr writes.
Today
Lucapa completes second tranche placement
Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the issue of 204,7 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.05 per placement share as part of its efforts to raise about A$20 million.
Today