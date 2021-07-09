Lab-grown diamonds vs mined gems: exploring the ethics behind jewellery's favourite stone

Petra in talks with Tanzania to resume operations in FY2022 Petra Diamonds says discussions with the government of Tanzania to reach an agreement on various issues at the Williamson mine are ongoing, intending to be concluded during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022.

Hong Kong’s jewellery exports increase 39.1% in H1 According to the latest government data, Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery products registered an increase of 39.1 per cent for the first- half of 2021 y-o-y, still below export revenues recorded in the year 2019.

Zimplats to generate own power Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe is planning to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 MW to supply energy to its operations.

Switching to synthetic gems could harm the very communities consumers worry about Switching en masse to lab-made gems may have environmental upsides, and relieve companies of reputational risks. But it could could harm the very communities consumers worry about, theguardian.com writes.