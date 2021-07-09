News

Petra in talks with Tanzania to resume operations in FY2022

Petra Diamonds says discussions with the government of Tanzania to reach an agreement on various issues at the Williamson mine are ongoing, intending to be concluded during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022.

Today

Hong Kong’s jewellery exports increase 39.1% in H1

According to the latest government data, Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery products registered an increase of 39.1 per cent for the first- half of 2021 y-o-y, still below export revenues recorded in the year 2019.

Today

Zimplats to generate own power

Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe is planning to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 MW to supply energy to its operations.

Today

Switching to synthetic gems could harm the very communities consumers worry about

Switching en masse to lab-made gems may have environmental upsides, and relieve companies of reputational risks. But it could could harm the very communities consumers worry about, theguardian.com writes.

Today

Warwick University & Element Six to develop supply chain for diamond-enabled technologies

Warwick University has announced that it has received £5.2 mn in funding under one of the UK government’s Prosperity Partnerships as per a media report.

Yesterday

Lab-grown diamonds vs mined gems: exploring the ethics behind jewellery's favourite stone

Today
Expert reports
(thenationalnews.com) - Pandora, the Danish company that makes more jewellery than any other in the world, most of it inexpensive, announced in May that it will no longer sell mined diamonds, instead switching to exclusively laboratory-made stones. “They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty, and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda,” said chief executive Alexander Lacik, who announced the launch of Pandora’s Brilliance range of jewellery featuring lab-grown diamonds. The diamond industry, however, is not happy about Pandora’s claims and leading industry organisations published a swift rebuke, objecting to a “false and misleading narrative” in the Pandora announcement, “which positioned laboratory-grown diamonds as an ethical choice versus natural diamonds”.


Print version