Lab-grown diamonds vs mined gems: exploring the ethics behind jewellery's favourite stone

News
Petra in talks with Tanzania to resume operations in FY2022
Petra Diamonds says discussions with the government of Tanzania to reach an agreement on various issues at the Williamson mine are ongoing, intending to be concluded during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
Today
Hong Kong’s jewellery exports increase 39.1% in H1
According to the latest government data, Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery products registered an increase of 39.1 per cent for the first- half of 2021 y-o-y, still below export revenues recorded in the year 2019.
Today
Zimplats to generate own power
Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe is planning to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 MW to supply energy to its operations.
Today
Switching to synthetic gems could harm the very communities consumers worry about
Switching en masse to lab-made gems may have environmental upsides, and relieve companies of reputational risks. But it could could harm the very communities consumers worry about, theguardian.com writes.
Today
Warwick University & Element Six to develop supply chain for diamond-enabled technologies
Warwick University has announced that it has received £5.2 mn in funding under one of the UK government’s Prosperity Partnerships as per a media report.
Yesterday