Signet Makes Inspired Turnaround

(diamonds.net) - Cutting through the corporate jargon that is typical of its earnings reports and strategic plans, Signet Jewelers — under the leadership of CEO Gina Drosos — has a clear vision of its objectives and the role it plays in the sector. “We want to be — and to lead — the change we want to see in our industry and in the world,” Drosos wrote in the company’s annual report for fiscal 2021, which it published in May. In addition to outlining the jeweler’s performance during the pandemic, this report summarized the success of the retailer’s Path to Brilliance program, which had just ended, as well as the objectives for its follow-up plan: Inspiring Brilliance. More recently, it has complemented this insight with the release of its sustainability goals for 2030, focusing on its love for people, its team, its products and the planet.