Diamond industry buffs up its image for the young generation

(ft.com) - The diamond industry has long had to deal with predictions of doom. In the early 2000s, prices started to fluctuate as De Beers Group gave up its monopoly. Then scandals over conflict diamonds tarnished the gem’s sparkle among young, ethically minded consumers. At the same time, lab-grown diamonds began making strides in fine jewellery. This pessimism deepened as the pandemic led to the closure of mines and the cancellation of auctions for preapproved buyers. In July 2020, De Beers revealed interim revenues to June 30 had plummeted 54 per cent year on year: from $2.6bn to $1.2bn. But the industry is adapting to the new climate and is betting on a marketing push to revive its fortunes.
News
Catoca H1 diamond sales fetch $280 mln
Angola's largest diamond mining company, Catoca sold 2.9 million carats of diamonds worth $280 million in the first half of the year.
Today
Osino elated with PEA results for Namibia gold mine
Osino Resources says the results of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a gold mining project in central Namibia are positive.
Today
Antwerp H1: Rough Market Thrives with Double Digit Growth, Outperforms 2019
Figures on the trade in Antwerp in the first six months of the year demonstrate the city is back on track of the pre-pandemic upturn seen in the first few months of 2020, outperforming 2019 figures on rough trade with double digit growth.
Yesterday
Philips to present fine jewels at online auction during July 23-27
Philips Asia, the Hong Kong-based auction house, has scheduled an online auction for July 23 to 27 to offer more than 120 lots from major jewellers.
Yesterday
Richemont’s strong trading for Q1 2021
Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its sales results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2021. Strong start to the financial year with Group sales up by 129% at constant exchange rates and 121% at actual exchange rates compared...
Yesterday