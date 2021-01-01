Norilsk Nickel supports photo exhibition on indigenous peoples at UNESCO



Source: PhilArty Photography

The exhibition "The World in Faces" by the famous Russian photographer Alexander Khimushin opened yesterday in Paris at the UNESCO headquarters, according to a report by the EcoTourism Expert. The author presented a collection of more than 170 photographic portraits of representatives of different peoples of the world in their authentic national dresses in their settlements. The project coincided with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, which is celebrated annually on August 9. The exhibition will stay open until the end of August 2021.

The project is aimed to raise public awareness about indigenous peoples, to draw attention to their problems and contribute to their solution. The project honors nature preservation, traditions and culture of indigenous peoples, and helps to support and create new opportunities for the development of indigenous activities.

The opening ceremony was attended by the official representatives of UNESCO, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the «Norilsk Nickel» company, as well as heroes of works by Alexander Khimushin. The project was organized in partnership with «Norilsk Nickel».

About the project

The idea of ​​the project "The World in Faces" was born in 2014. The collection of Alexander Khimushin's photo project today includes portraits of representatives of more than 100 nations. In recent years Alexander has been working on a project in Siberia. His project largely contributes to the growth of interest in the indigenous peoples of the Siberian region around the world.

In 2018 Alexander Khimushin, with the support of «Norilsk Nickel», visited Taimyr where he made a series of photographs of the region's indigenous inhabitants - Dolgans, Nganasans, Enets, Nenets, Evenks. In the same year he worked in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Commission to prepare for the 70th anniversary of the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders. In 2019, which was officially declared the Year of the World's Indigenous Languages, Alexander Khimushin was invited to organise an exhibition of the «World in Faces» project at the UN headquarters in New York. The exhibition was timed to coincide with the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), which was attended by representatives of many peoples of the world as well as officials and representatives of different countries.

Victoria Quiri