The road to recovery

(diamonds.net) - There is a buoyancy about the diamond market that has surprised many at the halfway point of the year. Considering the struggles the industry has endured in the past decade, diamantaires aren’t necessarily used to the positive forces shaping the trade in 2021. “Coming off a difficult last year, there’s no doubt the diamond industry performed better than most [industries],” says Paul Rowley, executive vice president of diamond trading at De Beers. “The market has shown remarkable resilience.” Not that the industry grew in 2020; growth was still negative year on year, with jewelry retail sales down by about 10% to 12%, according to De Beers estimates. But by most accounts, the diamond trade — along with the broader luxury sector — gained market share during the pandemic as consumers spent less on travel and had more discretionary dollars for buying gift items.
VOS Vicenzaoro to be held from 10th to 14th September 2021
The international jewellery exhibition VOS Vicenzaoro organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, to be held in physical attendance from 10th to 14th September 2021 in Vicenza.
Today
Lucara closes C$41.4 mln financing to support Karowe mine operations
Lucara Diamond has closed its previously announced bought deal financing and concurrent private placement for C$41.4 million. It said 33,8 million common shares of the company, including 4,4 million common shares issued pursuant to the over-allotment...
16 july 2021
ALROSA produces 7 million carats of diamonds in the second quarter of this year
Rough diamond production by ALROSA decreased by 8% QoQ but went up by 22% YoY. In a press release distributed today, the company also said its sales reached 11.4 million carats in the reporting period (including 4.5 million carats from stocks)...
16 july 2021
Global brands unite to drive sustainability best practices in jewellery & watch industry
Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced its latest progress report to showcase and encourage sustainability action throughout the...
16 july 2021
Goldstone reaches settlement agreement for outstanding unsecured bonds
Aim-listed Goldstone Resources has reached a settlement for its 20 outstanding unsecured bonds of $50,000 each with the bondholders.
16 july 2021