What’s Behind Richemont’s Delvaux Purchase?

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: Swiss luxury conglomerate Richemont will continue to expand its leather goods empire by acquiring the Belgian luxury leather goods house, Delvaux. The Belgian Maison was previously owned by the Hong Kong-based billionaire brothers Victor and William Fung in partnership with Singaporean state investment company Temasek. Delvaux, known by fashion connoisseurs as the oldest luxury leather goods house in the world, is a veritable gem. According to a Richemont press release: “Delvaux was the first to file an official patent for a leather handbag and can thus be called the inventor of the modern luxury handbag.” Richemont believes that through this acquisition, Delvaux will be better positioned for its next stage of development.