Are We Heading Towards a Diamond Price Bubble?

(edahngolan.com) - Polished diamond prices are on a near year-long rally, rising more than 18% since last July when they hit a record low. This is great news for a languishing diamond trade that hasn’t seen extended price hikes in a decade. However, concerns are starting to creep in that this slingshot trajectory is reaching its apex and that we are facing a diamond price bubble. It is not only polished diamond prices that are rising. Rough diamond prices rose a high single digit in the last month alone against high demand. The main reason for rough and polished diamond price increases is the booming sales of diamond jewelry at jewelry stores in the US and China, driven in turn by voracious consumer demand.