Are We Heading Towards a Diamond Price Bubble?

(edahngolan.com) - Polished diamond prices are on a near year-long rally, rising more than 18% since last July when they hit a record low. This is great news for a languishing diamond trade that hasn’t seen extended price hikes in a decade. However, concerns are starting to creep in that this slingshot trajectory is reaching its apex and that we are facing a diamond price bubble. It is not only polished diamond prices that are rising. Rough diamond prices rose a high single digit in the last month alone against high demand. The main reason for rough and polished diamond price increases is the booming sales of diamond jewelry at jewelry stores in the US and China, driven in turn by voracious consumer demand.
Lucara unearths 62 ct fancy pink diamond at Karowe mine
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 62.7-carat fancy pink diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe mine, in Botswana. The dual-listed diamond company said the stone was named "Boitumelo" meaning "Joy" in Setswana and it represents the largest...
Yesterday
Botswana takes steps to diversify from diamond mining
Botswana is taking steps to diversify from diamond mining as it commenced work on its first iron-ore mine, according to media reports citing a senior government official. The Ikongwe iron-ore mine was recently granted a licence to develop the project...
Yesterday
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open new manufacturing facility in Qatar
Indian company Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, which was established in 1993 in Kerala, India. Today, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is one of the largest jewellery retailers globally, with a strong network of over 260 outlets...
Yesterday
Mountain Province announced 2Q 2021 production results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.
Yesterday
De Beers raises prices yet again – report
De Beers has raised prices for its rough diamonds by about 5% at the July sale taking place this week, according to media reports.
14 july 2021