Tensions Rise over Definition of Conflict Diamonds

(diamonds.net) - A recent global meeting of the Kimberley Process (KP) ended in controversy as Chinese delegates allegedly clashed with a representative of nonprofit organizations on the issue of conflict diamonds. Attendees from China interrupted a closing statement by Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Civil Society Coalition, after he criticized the country’s approach to the matter, Mtisi claimed this week. Part of the Chinese delegation left the Zoom meeting in protest, according to another participant. Speaking at last month’s intersessional, Mtisi singled out China, India and Angola for failing to make progress on the KP’s definition of conflict stones, a central point of debate within the KP.
News
The Mariinsky mine put up for auction unique emeralds and alexandrites worth $2 million
Mariinsky Mine JSC controlled by RT-Capital LLC of the Rostec State Corporation, put up for open auction 34 kg of emeralds and alexandrites of the highest grade and the best color.
Today
Zim mulls registration of gold miners to curtail smuggling
Zimbabwe is planning to force small-scale gold miners to register their operations in a bid to curtail smuggling, according to media reports citing the central bank governor John Mangudya.
Today
Lucapa projects stronger revenue, cash operating margin
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond says it expects to achieve the upper-end of its revenue and cash operating margin guidance for 2021. It projected revenue of between A$50 million and A$56 million as well as cash operating margin guidance of between A$17 million...
09 july 2021
IRMA begins assessment of Amandelbult PGM mining complex in SA
The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) has commenced a third-party independent assessment of the Amandelbult platinum group metals (PGM) mining complex against the IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining.
09 july 2021
Fine jewellery sales moving towards e-commerce globally
The pandemic has changed the scenario of the jewellery sector across the world with the onus being on brands and retailers to look at other trade channels besides the physical stores most popular, especially fine jewellery and high-end brands. This is...
09 july 2021