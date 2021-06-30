Make Marketing a Collective Effort

(diamonds.net) - After a year and a half as head of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC), most in the industry know David Kellie via Zoom, with the soothing cream-grey surroundings of his study in the background. Covid-19 prevented any formal, in-person introductions that may have been made, for example, when the organization rebranded in June last year. Perhaps that pandemic-enforced isolation afforded Kellie the opportunity to stay focused on the job at hand and avoid the distractions thrown at him by the trade.