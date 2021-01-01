AGD DIAMONDS takes part in international diamond forum

AGD DIAMONDS took part in the international conference "Diamonds – Source to Use 2021" held on June 9-10, 2021, and organized by the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), the Diamonds of Pomorie reports.

The conference participants included leading diamond industry experts from South Africa, Australia, Great Britain, the USA, Botswana, and Russia. Participation of AGD DIAMONDS was possible thanks to the special invitation of Dr. Tania Marshall, a member of the Conference Organizing Committee and one of the world's top experts in the prospecting and development of diamond deposits.

During the conference, which was held on electronic platforms online, AGD DIAMONDS presented a detailed report by Sergey Neruchev, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and by Viktor Ustinov, Advisor of Chief Executive Officer in AGD Diamonds on “Diamond exploration and mining in Russia: Historical overview and prospects.”

The delivered report gave a retrospective analysis of the discovery of diamond deposits in Russia and an overview of methods that led to the discovery of deposits. It also demonstrated the current state of exploration for diamonds and presented the diamond deposits currently being developed, with special attention paid to the deposit named after V. Grib. The presentation aroused great interest among specialists.