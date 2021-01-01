News

Northam Platinum secures additional funding

Northam Platinum has increased its available bank funding facilities by R1.0 billion, from R4.0 billion to R5.0 billion.

Today

Lucara invested $18.7m to expand Karowe underground mine in 2020 – report

Lucara Diamond invested $18.7 million to progress the underground expansion project at its wholly-owned Karowe mine, in Botswana, reads parts of the company’s sustainability report for 2020.

Yesterday

KP Civil Society Coalition to approach UN over impasse on redefinition of conflict diamonds

The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) is planning to approach the United Nations over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing.

Yesterday

Âme relaunches its flagship store in Lower Manhattan

Âme, a fine jewelry house, has relaunched its flagship design store and showroom in Lower Manhattan. The conceptual boutique, which first opened in early 2020, offers a sensory retail experience for customers browsing the lab-grown diamond jewelry collection...

Yesterday

Vrai – a brand that grows its own gemstones

Vrai, an international lab-grown diamond jewellery brand that also grows its own gemstones, says its products are designed to find a middle ground between the more affordable jewellery of the bigger retailers and the exorbitantly priced luxury pieces...

Yesterday

AGD DIAMONDS takes part in international diamond forum

Today
Expert reports

AGD DIAMONDS took part in the international conference "Diamonds – Source to Use 2021" held on June 9-10, 2021, and organized by the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), the Diamonds of Pomorie reports.

The conference participants included leading diamond industry experts from South Africa, Australia, Great Britain, the USA, Botswana, and Russia. Participation of AGD DIAMONDS was possible thanks to the special invitation of Dr. Tania Marshall, a member of the Conference Organizing Committee and one of the world's top experts in the prospecting and development of diamond deposits.

During the conference, which was held on electronic platforms online, AGD DIAMONDS presented a detailed report by Sergey Neruchev, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and by Viktor Ustinov, Advisor of Chief Executive Officer in AGD Diamonds on “Diamond exploration and mining in Russia: Historical overview and prospects.”

The delivered report gave a retrospective analysis of the discovery of diamond deposits in Russia and an overview of methods that led to the discovery of deposits. It also demonstrated the current state of exploration for diamonds and presented the diamond deposits currently being developed, with special attention paid to the deposit named after V. Grib. The presentation aroused great interest among specialists.

