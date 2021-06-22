Yellow Is The New Blue As Tiffany & Co Debuts New Color Scheme Under LVMH Marketing Plan

(forbes.com) - It started out as what appeared an April Fool’s Joke. A post on the official Instagram @tiffanyandco account announced Tiffany’s new “house” color: #TiffanyYellow. It took the internet by storm, garnering nearly 500,000 likes. Of course, it had to be a joke since nobody would dare touch the official trademarked robin’s egg Tiffany Blue color which is more than a brand icon but the brand’s sacred cow. It turns out, however, that Tiffany Yellow is indeed a new house color for a popup installation at its Beverly Hills store on Rodeo Drive. Out went the Tiffany Blue color scheme and in came yellow furniture, fixtures, even boxes and bags to showcase a temporary collection of yellow diamond jewelry including the 130 carat “Tiffany Yellow” diamond.