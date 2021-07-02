Loan Stars: How Jewelers Managed the Crisis

(diamonds.net) - Despite the lockdowns, mask mandates, economic anxiety and fraught political landscape, 2020 wasn’t a bad year for jewelers. “So many retailers find themselves in the best cash positions they have had in years, if not the best in their history,” says Abe Sherman, CEO of business consulting firm Buyers Intelligence Group. US jewelry sales figures for March 2021 testify to that: They more than doubled year on year, increasing by 106%, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. One reason for the surge was the strong base comparison with March 2020, notes the analytics service, since that was when the pandemic first started to hit retail. However, Mastercard also points to consumers having extra cash for jewelry due to government stimulus payments. Independent jewelers’ bottom lines also benefitted from widespread governmental assistance. In January, the US Department of Treasury reported that its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) had so far “successfully provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to America’s small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs.”
News
Surat diamond companies hike wages to woo migrants
As global diamond demand picks up, diamantaires in Surat have sweetened incentives for workers by increasing polishing charges by 5%-10% to retain the workforce.
02 july 2021
Petra Diamonds appoints new non-executive directors
Petra Diamonds, which owns mines in South Africa and Tanzania, has appointed new non-executive directors. It appointed Deborah Gudgeon as an independent non-executive director and chair-designate of the Audit & Risk Committee.
02 july 2021
Altus finds high-grade copper, silver at three new projects in Morocco
Altus Strategies has discovered high-grade copper and silver from reconnaissance exploration at three new projects in Morocco. AIM- and TSX-V-listed company was recently granted the Azrar, Izougza and Tata projects, which are located in established copper...
02 july 2021
Kazakhstan sees the establishment of Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau
The opening of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau took place on July 1 at the Astana International Financial Center in Nur-Sultan within the framework of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 Kazakhstan.
02 july 2021
Comparative Study: Platinum beats gold in wear resistance
Platinum Guild International (PGI) recently commissioned a study to test the durability and wearability of alloys made of white gold compared to those made of platinum… turns out platinum beat gold in both aspects.
01 july 2021