In Depth: The Sun is Shining Bright for Arctic Canadian

(thediamondloupe.com) - After a turbulent period, the sun finally shines on Arctic Canadian - quite literally - as the company’s reboot included the successful sale of the stunning 204-carat yellow "Dancing Sun" through a Christie’s auction earlier this month. The Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, formerly known as Dominion Diamond Mines, took possession of a 552-carat yellow diamond uncovered in October 2018 at the Diavik Diamond Mine, located approximately 135 miles south of the Arctic Circle in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The Diavik mine is partially owned and operated by Rio Tinto's operations in Canada. Abrasion markings on the rough stone’s surface attest to the difficult journey the gemstone underwent during recovery. Measuring 33.74mm x 54.56mm and weighing exactly 552.74 carats, a diamond of this size and magnitude was unexpected for this part of the world, a true milestone for diamond mining in North America. Following the recovery of the rough diamond in 2018, the polished diamonds made their public debut in 2021. The “Dancing Sun,” a fancy intense yellow diamond of 204.36 carats with VVS2 clarity sold at Christie’s New York Magnificent Jewels auction. The cushion-modified brilliant-cut diamond went under the hammer for US$ 4.95 million, well within the pre-auction estimate of US$3.5 million - US$5.5 million. The Diamond Loupe sat down with Harsh Dalal, VP of Sales at the Arctic Canadian Diamond Company to find out more about their rebooting strategy and the "Yellow Sun".