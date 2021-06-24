In Depth: The Sun is Shining Bright for Arctic Canadian

(thediamondloupe.com) - After a turbulent period, the sun finally shines on Arctic Canadian - quite literally - as the company’s reboot included the successful sale of the stunning 204-carat yellow "Dancing Sun" through a Christie’s auction earlier this month. The Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, formerly known as Dominion Diamond Mines, took possession of a 552-carat yellow diamond uncovered in October 2018 at the Diavik Diamond Mine, located approximately 135 miles south of the Arctic Circle in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The Diavik mine is partially owned and operated by Rio Tinto's operations in Canada. Abrasion markings on the rough stone’s surface attest to the difficult journey the gemstone underwent during recovery. Measuring 33.74mm x 54.56mm and weighing exactly 552.74 carats, a diamond of this size and magnitude was unexpected for this part of the world, a true milestone for diamond mining in North America. Following the recovery of the rough diamond in 2018, the polished diamonds made their public debut in 2021. The “Dancing Sun,” a fancy intense yellow diamond of 204.36 carats with VVS2 clarity sold at Christie’s New York Magnificent Jewels auction. The cushion-modified brilliant-cut diamond went under the hammer for US$ 4.95 million, well within the pre-auction estimate of US$3.5 million - US$5.5 million. The Diamond Loupe sat down with Harsh Dalal, VP of Sales at the Arctic Canadian Diamond Company to find out more about their rebooting strategy and the "Yellow Sun".
News
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open new manufacturing facility in Qatar
Indian company Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, which was established in 1993 in Kerala, India. Today, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is one of the largest jewellery retailers globally, with a strong network of over 260 outlets...
Today
Mountain Province announced 2Q 2021 production results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.
Today
De Beers raises prices yet again – report
De Beers has raised prices for its rough diamonds by about 5% at the July sale taking place this week, according to media reports.
Yesterday
ALROSA is ready to buy diamonds from Russia’s Gokhran
Given the acute shortage of rough diamonds in the market, ALROSA plans to take part in the July auction to be held by Russia’s Gokhran, a state repository of valuables, which will put on the block rough diamond lots totally worth USD 114 million, Finam...
Yesterday
China’s diamond import rebounds significantly during 1H 2021
With the COVID-19 pandemic effectively under control in China, the diamond import of the country has registered a hefty bounce in the first half-year of 2021, after the gloomy market situation in the first half of 2020 followed by the recovery period...
Yesterday