Which social media platform is most effective for jewellery businesses?

Anglo boosts Q2 own mined PGMs production
Anglo American says own mined production of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) increased by 65% in the second quarter of the year to 709,200 ounces, following a strong recovery from the Covid-19 lockdowns in the second quarter of 2020.
200 millionth milestone of AGD DIAMONDS JSC
AGD DIAMONDS said in a press release posted on its website that it excavated the 200 millionth cubic meter of rock mass on Wednesday from the quarry of the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia being developed by the company.
TAGS reports 100% sales during recent tender
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) presented their recent tender from 14 to 21 July, and the event was extended by one day in response to a high level of interest to view goods, as per a press release from the company.
Franco-Israeli diamond fraud network uncovered
The criminal police of France has stopped the activities of a Franco-Israeli network of scammers with investments in diamonds, capital.fr writes.
Lucapa completes second tranche placement
Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the issue of 204,7 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.05 per placement share as part of its efforts to raise about A$20 million.
