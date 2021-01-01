Former De Beers senior exec looks to take diamond ID tech global as he joins Opsydia

(professionaljeweller.com) - A former De Beers Group senior executive has been appointed to the board of Opsydia, a sub-surface laser specialist working to improve identification in the diamond industry. Opsydia places unique IDs that are not visible to the naked eye under a diamond’s surface so that they can be accurately identified, therefore reducing fraudulent gemstone sales. Former De Beers Group senior executive, Jonathan Kendall, joins the company’s non-executive board of directors. In the role he will be responsible for advocating for Opsydia’s solutions and its innovative commercial benefits at all stages of the diamond pipeline.