Amplify Our Environmental Message

(diamonds.net) - When Pandora announced that it was moving to synthetics because the segment aligned with its sustainability goals, the natural-diamond trade responded by highlighting the tens of millions of people who depend on mined diamonds for income. “The misleading narrative created by the Pandora announcement implying the natural-diamond industry is both less ethical and the impetus behind Pandora’s move to lab-grown diamonds…can have unintended but substantial consequences [for] communities in developing nations,” read the statement from the five trade groups representing the natural sector. That is a good argument. The natural-diamond industry’s contribution to communities around the world is considerable and has no parallel in the lab-grown sector. But the groups’ statement did not address Pandora’s broader claims: the issue of sustainability, and particularly the environment.