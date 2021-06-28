GIA Seeing Record Submissions, Output

‘Fool’s Gold’ is not so foolish after all Curtin University research has found tiny amounts of gold can be trapped inside pyrite, commonly known as 'fool’s gold', which makes it more valuable than its name suggests.

Sarine Technologies joins TASE’s dual-listed companies Sarine Technologies Ltd., which is traded on the Singapore Exchange, published its listing documents on June 28, 2021, and will commence trading as a dual-listed company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) starting on July 5, 2021, under the...

Gold smuggling case: India issues notice to UAE over 2 diplomats India has issued a notice to the United Arab Emirates as part of the Customs department’s move to arraign two former senior diplomats as accused persons in a gold smuggling case, according to an article in The Week which cites onmanorama.com as the source...

Southstone sells Oena diamonds for $2,207/ct Southstone Minerals produced 235.84 carats of diamonds between 1 March and 30 May 2021 at its alluvial Oena diamond mine in South Africa.