GIA Seeing Record Submissions, Output

(diamonds.net) - A spike in demand for graded diamonds is responsible for the ongoing backlog of goods at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the organization explained to Rapaport News. While government restrictions have curbed business activity in India since a dramatic rise in coronavirus infections there from late March, the GIA stressed it had been working at the maximum allowable capacity to meet demand.
News
‘Fool’s Gold’ is not so foolish after all
Curtin University research has found tiny amounts of gold can be trapped inside pyrite, commonly known as 'fool’s gold', which makes it more valuable than its name suggests.
Today
Sarine Technologies joins TASE’s dual-listed companies
Sarine Technologies Ltd., which is traded on the Singapore Exchange, published its listing documents on June 28, 2021, and will commence trading as a dual-listed company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) starting on July 5, 2021, under the...
Yesterday
Gold smuggling case: India issues notice to UAE over 2 diplomats
India has issued a notice to the United Arab Emirates as part of the Customs department’s move to arraign two former senior diplomats as accused persons in a gold smuggling case, according to an article in The Week which cites onmanorama.com as the source...
Yesterday
Southstone sells Oena diamonds for $2,207/ct
Southstone Minerals produced 235.84 carats of diamonds between 1 March and 30 May 2021 at its alluvial Oena diamond mine in South Africa.
Yesterday
Zim large-scale gold miners to directly export a portion of their output
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is set to allow large-scale gold mining companies to directly export a portion of their output in a move seen as the central bank’s gradual easing of its control of the trading of the precious metal in the southern...
Yesterday