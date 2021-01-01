Should mining firms buy back shares when a global supply deficit is looming?

(miningmx.com) - To buy back shares or pay shareholders in cash dividends? That’s one of the happy brain teasers with which companies perenially wrestle. It is, though, especially relevant to the mining sector currently as the commodity cycle enters its high summer and cash is aplenty.
Lucapa sells seven Lulo diamonds for $21.4 mln
Lucapa Diamond has sold seven diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola for $21.4 million, representing an average price of $34,548 per carat.
Yesterday
Lucara to raise C$38 mln for development of Karowe
Lucara Diamond will raise C$38 million from a public offering and private placement, which is earmarked for working capital to support the development and ongoing operation of its 100%-owned Karowe diamond mine.
Yesterday
Anton Siluanov re-elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board
ALROSA Board members re-elected Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of Russia, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the absentee vote on Thursday, June 24. Aysen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Yakutia, and Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO...
Yesterday
Rio Tinto sets budget for Star-Orion project
Mining major Rio Tinto has given notice to Star Diamond that it will be seeking approval of a $17.8 mn budget for the Star-Orion diamond project in Saskatchewan for the period of June 2021 through March 2022.
Yesterday
Lucy Platforms announces New Diamond Price List
Tech company Lucy Platforms has announced the creation of a new diamond price list called the ‘Diamond Price List (DPL™)’. Lucy has a long-term deal to do development work for the diamond marketplace ‘Get-Diamonds.com’, owned by the World Federation...
Yesterday