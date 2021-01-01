Should mining firms buy back shares when a global supply deficit is looming?

Lucapa sells seven Lulo diamonds for $21.4 mln Lucapa Diamond has sold seven diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola for $21.4 million, representing an average price of $34,548 per carat.

Lucara to raise C$38 mln for development of Karowe Lucara Diamond will raise C$38 million from a public offering and private placement, which is earmarked for working capital to support the development and ongoing operation of its 100%-owned Karowe diamond mine.

Anton Siluanov re-elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board ALROSA Board members re-elected Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of Russia, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the absentee vote on Thursday, June 24. Aysen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Yakutia, and Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO...

Rio Tinto sets budget for Star-Orion project Mining major Rio Tinto has given notice to Star Diamond that it will be seeking approval of a $17.8 mn budget for the Star-Orion diamond project in Saskatchewan for the period of June 2021 through March 2022.