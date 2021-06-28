Are There Diamonds in the Ocean?

(howstuffworks.com) - If you've ever heard the slogan "A Diamond Is Forever," then a 1940s marketing campaign is still doing its job. The line was coined by De Beers Group, a jewelry company credited with almost single-handedly popularizing diamond engagement rings. De Beers spent decades building a global empire (some would call it a "cartel") around diamond mines in countries like South Africa. So why did they purchase more than 3,000 square miles, or 7,770 square kilometers, of Atlantic seafloor near the coast of Namibia in 1991? Simple: Not all diamonds are found on dry land. Many turn up in sediments below the ocean's surface. You just have to know where to look.
News
A jewelry export bureau to be created under the EAEU
On July 1, Nur-Sultan will host an opening ceremony of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 Kazakhstan, which will be dedicated to two landmark events of the Eurasian jewelry industry - the launch of the EAEU common jewelry market starting...
Yesterday
WDC foresees two distinct value chains for diamond industry
World Diamond Council (WDC) has projected that the diamond industry will likely have two distinct value chains. Council President Edward Asscher told the closing session of the 2021 Intersessional Meeting of the Kimberley Process (KP)...
Yesterday
Angola’s Sodiam rakes in nearly $57m from third diamond auction
Angola’s national diamond trading company Sodiam realised $56.64-million from diamonds sold at its third rough diamond auction on June 24.
Yesterday
Baselworld is returning in 2022
The watch and jewelry show Baselworld will return in 2022, said its managing director Michel Loris-Melkof.
Yesterday
Lucapa sells seven Lulo diamonds for $21.4 mln
Lucapa Diamond has sold seven diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola for $21.4 million, representing an average price of $34,548 per carat.
28 june 2021