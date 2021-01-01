Ocean Floor Diamonds Are Officially a Thing

(vogue.com) - Just off the coast of Namibia, the ocean floor is scattered with… diamonds. Real, actual diamonds. Exactly like the ones you’re familiar with—the kind extracted from mines—these stones are billions of years old. But entirely unlike those diamonds, they were carried through rivers, churned through mega-storms, and eventually emptied into the Atlantic over the course of millennia. They can be plucked from the water by the human hand, “with no trace left on the environment.” The story is as awe-inspiring as nature itself, but if you’re wondering why you didn’t know “ocean diamonds” exist, you aren’t alone.
News
‘Jewels of Emirates’ Show concludes with 30% higher visitor turnout to previous edition
Another successful edition of the 'Jewels of Emirates' Show was recently concluded after attracting a high turnout of visitors, with an increase of 30% compared to the first edition.
Today
Competition Tribunal approves Northam Platinum’s Zambezi deal
The Competition Tribunal has approved JSE-listed Northam Platinum’s merger with the so-called Zambezi scheme within which Northam Platinum is proposing to accelerate the maturity and wind-up of the Zambezi Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) transaction...
Today
ALROSA introduces revolutionary nanomarking technology to trace diamonds
ALROSA has introduced a ground-breaking diamond-tracing technology using non-invasive laser marking, the company's media communications service reported.
Yesterday
Rapaport: Diamond prices firm amid optimistic outlook
Emphasizing the diamond trade’s recovery Rapaport’s press release stated: 'Robust retail sales are driving positive sentiment in the diamond market. Polished prices continue their upward momentum even as inventory levels gradually rise in some sizes.'...
Yesterday
TSL’s stores in China see turnover rise 3.9 % fiscal y-o-y
Hong Kong-based Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (TSL) is one of the largest jewellers in Asia, engaged in jewellery design, manufacturing, trading, retailing and wholesaling.
Yesterday