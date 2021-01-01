Opening Up About Lab-Grown

(diamonds.net) - Two philosophies have emerged regarding how the lab-grown market will develop. The first sees synthetics in the same space as natural stones, graded according to carat size, cut, color and clarity, and priced at a discount to the equivalent natural diamond. That is how the market has evolved organically. The second ideology is the one De Beers has touted in releasing its Lightbox line. It recognizes that synthetics have their place in the market, but maintains that they are inherently different from natural diamonds. Those taking this view say lab-grown products should be assessed via quality assurance rather than grading, and priced at a markup to what it costs to make them, disregarding the 4Cs. The heart of the debate revolves around what a diamond is and what gives it value. The answers to those questions call for different selling propositions. Are synthetics simply a price-point product? Or are there branding opportunities that transcend price?
News
Ana de Armas will be again NDC global ambassador
Natural Diamond Council (NDC) announced that the actress Ana de Armas will be its global ambassador again for the second year and will star in the next global advertising campaign this September.
Today
Gold miners need to get greener to meet 2030 emissions targets
The global gold industry is broadly on track to align with the target of keeping the global average temperature rise on Earth at 2°C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the current decade. However, more action is required if the industry is to...
Today
Sociedade Mineira do Cuango doubles diamond revenue
Angola’s Sociedade Mineira do Cuango (SMC) doubled its February revenue to $12 million from 23,000 carats sold compared to $6 million realised a year earlier from 19,000 carats.
Yesterday
Zimbabwe loses 11 tonnes of gold to smuggling
Zimbabwe lost a third of its average gold production to smugglers last year, according to media reports citing Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) — an arm of the central bank with a monopoly on buying, refining and exporting the country’s gold...
Yesterday
ALROSA’s Aikhal Division resumes production at Zarya open pit mine
This month, ALROSA’s Aikhal Mining Division accounting for 0,9% of the company’s total diamond output in 2020 resumed production at the Zarya open pit mine. Aikhal’s first ore has been dispatched to the stockpile at Plant No. 14 for further processing...
Yesterday