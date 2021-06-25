From crisis to crisis

(diamonds.net) - For just over a decade, the diamond midstream — consisting of manufacturers and dealers — has served as a repository for the trade’s inventory and absorbed much of its credit risk. Manufacturers pay up front for rough, process the stone, and then typically sell the polished on credit, offering terms of 30 to 60 days. Since it can be six to nine months before they recoup their initial outlay, they have relied on banks to finance their rough purchases and sustain their operations. However, the 2008 financial crisis marked a drastic change for the banks and a turning point for the trade. Lenders became increasingly reluctant to extend credit to the diamond sector, putting pressure on manufacturers just when they were taking on a higher level of risk.
News
Lucy Platforms announces New Diamond Price List
Tech company Lucy Platforms has announced the creation of a new diamond price list called the ‘Diamond Price List (DPL™)’. Lucy has a long-term deal to do development work for the diamond marketplace ‘Get-Diamonds.com’, owned by the World Federation...
Today
Art-KARAT plant acquires jewelry retailer ADAMAS
The acquisition of the oldest omnichannel jewelry retailer in Russia ADAMAS by the owners of the youngest player in the jewelry production and retail market, the Belgorod jewelry factory Art-KARAT will take place in July 2021.
Today
Rio Tinto to retain the Argyle Pink Diamonds brand
Miner Rio Tinto has informed that it will retain the Argyle Pink Diamond TM brand, through a press release today. Rio Tinto said that following the closure of the iconic Argyle diamond mine in November 2020, the miner has been carefully considering options...
25 june 2021
Titan forges ahead with Tanishq store expansion plans
TATA Group’s Tanishq stores that the Titan Jewellery Division planned to open in FY22 are set to get deferred due to the second Covid wave, but the company surges on, according to media reports.
25 june 2021
India’s ED transfers seized assets of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi & Vijay Mallya to banks
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India said that it has handed over seized assets worth around $ 1187 mn belonging to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to state-run banks, according to a Times of India report. 25 june 2021
25 june 2021