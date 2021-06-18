Banking on Diamonds

(diamonds.net) - In both financial and diamond industry terms, 2017 seems like an eternity ago. Bankers at the Dubai Diamond Conference in October of that year gave a stark warning to the diamond sector: The trade is over-financed, insufficiently transparent, not profitable enough, and altogether too risky. This was their unanimous observation, to the discomfort of the audience. With bank credit amounting to an estimated $13 billion at the time, lenders claimed the industry could function sufficiently on just $8 billion. Bankers were already reducing their exposure to the trade’s risks, and many had closed their diamond units altogether. Today, bank credit has reached that $8 billion level, according to estimates from Bain & Company (see graph). Meanwhile, the diamond industry appears to have enhanced its stature among lenders. In an unexpected twist, the midstream radically improved its liquidity position during the challenging pandemic period.
News
SA small, junior diamond mining sector in dire straits – report
South Africa’s small and junior diamond mining sector is up the creek, according to media reports citing the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo).
Today
OreCorp raises A$56m to develop Tanzania gold project
Gold developer OreCorp is set to raise A$56-million through an institutional placement to fund the development of its Nyanzaga gold project, in Tanzania.
Today
Auction of Australian pink diamonds scheduled for 21 June – 1 July
A private collection of rare diamonds has recently been discovered in Brisbane, Australia. The Eleven Pink Diamonds originally sourced from the Argyle diamond mine are expected to exceed previous records when they are offered for sale in Sydney at the...
18 june 2021
ALROSA shareholders approved H2’20 dividends at RUB 70.3 bn
Voting by absentee ballot at their annual general meeting held on 16 June 2021, ALROSA shareholders approved dividends for the second half of 2020 at RUB 9.54 per share, which makes a total of RUB 70.3 bn.
18 june 2021
TAGS reports strong demand and achieves record pricing across all ranges
The Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) event took place in Dubai from 9th to 16th June 2021. Following the lockdown in India, TAGS investigated the possibility of conducting a sales event in Surat. But, despite the continuation of travel restrictions...
18 june 2021