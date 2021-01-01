Will Chinese Tourists Visit A Re-Opened Europe?

(jingdaily.com) - France released a color-coded map laying out eased entry protocols for the summer travel season, featuring eased restrictions that apply to seven countries deemed “green.” Meanwhile, visitors from countries colored “orange” will need a negative COVID-19 test even if vaccinated. China, among other countries such as Britain and the US, is counted as orange. A plan to start lifting border controls should assist France’s crucial tourism industry as the country emerges from its third pandemic lockdown. However, Chinese netizens had negative reactions toward the new policy, and many commented that they would not visit France at the current stage except for necessary business travel.