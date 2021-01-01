Will Chinese Tourists Visit A Re-Opened Europe?

(jingdaily.com) - France released a color-coded map laying out eased entry protocols for the summer travel season, featuring eased restrictions that apply to seven countries deemed “green.” Meanwhile, visitors from countries colored “orange” will need a negative COVID-19 test even if vaccinated. China, among other countries such as Britain and the US, is counted as orange. A plan to start lifting border controls should assist France’s crucial tourism industry as the country emerges from its third pandemic lockdown. However, Chinese netizens had negative reactions toward the new policy, and many commented that they would not visit France at the current stage except for necessary business travel.
News
De Beers boosts earnings from latest rough diamonds sale
De Beers raked in $470 million from its fifth sales cycle compared to $385 million, the previous sales cycle, according to its parent company, Anglo American.
Today
DGCX signs MoU with Sudan’s FMA to strengthen Africa’s gold market
The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (FMA) in Sudan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the trading of gold...
Today
Sotheby’s diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone
The 101.38-carat pear shaped flawless diamond - The Key 10138, which carries a pre-sale estimate of $10 million - $15 million, will be sold by Sotheby's on July 9 in Hong Kong.
Today
The Jewellers’ Guild of Russia held its reporting and election meeting
The Association "Jewellers’ Guild of Russia" held its reporting and election meeting on June 18. Due to the difficult situation regarding the incidence of coronavirus infection, the meeting was held in the format of a video conference.
Today
Norilsk Nickel on ecology, indigenous peoples of the North, and public control
The implementation of events within the strategy pursued by Norilsk Nickel’s production divisions in the field of ecology and climate change will require up to $ 1 billion per year, said Andrey Bugrov, the company’s Senior Vice President for Sustainable...
Yesterday