World’s largest miners set to reward investors as never before as cash hits all-time record

(miningmx.com) - THE world’s largest mining companies have never been more cash generative, but they are reticent to spend on new projects raising the risk of under-supplying the metals market, said PwC in a report published today, Mine 2021. Andries Rossouw, mining leader for PwC’s Africa practice, said the largest mining companies felt at risk of becoming caught up “in the hype” created by significant price increases. They were also wary of greenfields expansion, preferring projects that were cash generative and sustainable. But he added: “There’s a real risk of under-supplying the market and damaging it.”
News
Lucara unearths 1,174 ct diamond from Karowe
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 1,174.76 carat diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana.
Today
The sector’s top players at the international trade show Vicenzaoro September 2021
The gold-jewellery market is confidently looking at the coming edition of VOS Vicenzaoro September - The Jewellery Boutique Show, the international jewellery show.
Today
Not every stone that sparkles is a diamond, South Africans learn the hard way
There was a recent ‘diamond rush’ in the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province recently after a herd man initially dug up a shiny stone on an open field.
Today
De Beers boosts earnings from latest rough diamonds sale
De Beers raked in $470 million from its fifth sales cycle compared to $385 million, the previous sales cycle, according to its parent company, Anglo American.
Yesterday
DGCX signs MoU with Sudan’s FMA to strengthen Africa’s gold market
The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (FMA) in Sudan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the trading of gold...
Yesterday