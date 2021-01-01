World’s largest miners set to reward investors as never before as cash hits all-time record

(miningmx.com) - THE world’s largest mining companies have never been more cash generative, but they are reticent to spend on new projects raising the risk of under-supplying the metals market, said PwC in a report published today, Mine 2021. Andries Rossouw, mining leader for PwC’s Africa practice, said the largest mining companies felt at risk of becoming caught up “in the hype” created by significant price increases. They were also wary of greenfields expansion, preferring projects that were cash generative and sustainable. But he added: “There’s a real risk of under-supplying the market and damaging it.”