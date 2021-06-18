Diamond Suppliers See ‘Unprecedented’ Sales

(diamonds.net) - It’s almost as if wholesalers want to say, “Pinch me.” Sales have been so consistent and strong since January that they’re comparing it to Christmas. Even as inventory prices keep rising, they are savoring this welcome sales streak — for now.
News
Kimberley Process considers digitalization of KP certificates a priority for further work
Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation and Chairman of Kimberley Process (KP) in 2021 said this in his welcoming speech to the participants of the KP inter-sessional meeting, which started today in an online format...
Yesterday
IRMA releases ‘draft of Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing’ for public comment
The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) has released its draft Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing for a 60-day global public comment period.
Yesterday
SA small, junior diamond mining sector in dire straits – report
South Africa’s small and junior diamond mining sector is up the creek, according to media reports citing the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo).
Yesterday
OreCorp raises A$56m to develop Tanzania gold project
Gold developer OreCorp is set to raise A$56-million through an institutional placement to fund the development of its Nyanzaga gold project, in Tanzania.
Yesterday
Auction of Australian pink diamonds scheduled for 21 June – 1 July
A private collection of rare diamonds has recently been discovered in Brisbane, Australia. The Eleven Pink Diamonds originally sourced from the Argyle diamond mine are expected to exceed previous records when they are offered for sale in Sydney at the...
18 june 2021