Diamond Suppliers See ‘Unprecedented’ Sales

Kimberley Process considers digitalization of KP certificates a priority for further work Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation and Chairman of Kimberley Process (KP) in 2021 said this in his welcoming speech to the participants of the KP inter-sessional meeting, which started today in an online format...

IRMA releases ‘draft of Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing’ for public comment The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) has released its draft Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing for a 60-day global public comment period.

SA small, junior diamond mining sector in dire straits – report South Africa’s small and junior diamond mining sector is up the creek, according to media reports citing the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo).

OreCorp raises A$56m to develop Tanzania gold project Gold developer OreCorp is set to raise A$56-million through an institutional placement to fund the development of its Nyanzaga gold project, in Tanzania.