What Next for Mehul Choksi?

(idexonline.com) - There's a movie to be made, for sure, about Mehul Choksi. We just need to establish some facts - any facts - before we settle on a script and make some critical casting decisions. And we may need to run it by him first. Bear in mind that he took Netflix to court over his brief appearance in the Bad Boy Billionaires documentary. But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.
AGD DIAMONDS processes the 30 millionth ton of ore
On June 12, 2021, the National Day of the Russian Federation, the Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS successfully processed the 30 millionth ton of ore marking a jubilee achievement since the start of commercial development of the Grib...
Yesterday
Diamcor boosts Q1 revenues
Diamcor Mining says it sold 4,468.04 carats for more than $1,2 million or $270.39 per carat in the first quarter ending June 30, 2021, despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, which limited processing capacity.
Yesterday
Debswana unearths world's 'third largest' diamond – report
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government has dug a 1,098-carat stone that is called the world’s third-largest diamond ever.
Yesterday
Chow Tai Fook joins CIBJO as a member
CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed the membership of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.
Yesterday
India’s cut and polished diamond exports up 131.44% in May
India’s overall export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 2010.92 mn in May 2021 compared to $ 868.88 mn in May 2020 registered a growth of 131.44% as per data reported in gjepc.org.
16 june 2021