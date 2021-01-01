How Petra Diamonds Ended Up in a Human Rights Mess

(jckonline.com) - Hans Merket, a researcher with the International Peace Information Service (IPIS), says he didn’t go into Tanzania expecting to learn about people getting hurt and killed. His group simply wanted to measure how mines were viewed by surrounding communities. But when they got to Mwadui, the area around the Williamson diamond mine, he kept hearing how mine security forces had taken violent action against purported trespassers on the mine area. There were reports of people being shot, stabbed, beaten, locked up, and killed.
News
India’s cut and polished diamond exports up 131.44% in May
India’s overall export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 2010.92 mn in May 2021 compared to $ 868.88 mn in May 2020 registered a growth of 131.44% as per data reported in gjepc.org.
Today
Lucapa raises over A$1.6m from share purchase plan
Lucapa Diamond has raised A$1.65 million from more than 33 million shares sold to eligible shareholders under its Share Purchase Plan (SPP).
Today
‘Diamond’ rush in SA’s KwaZulu-Natal province
There is a ‘diamond’ rush in the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, according to media reports. Reuters reports that more than 1,000 fortune seekers flocked to the village in search of the precious stones after the discovery...
Today
Tanzania launches new gold refinery
Tanzania has commissioned a new gold refinery in Mwanza as the country’s central bank mulls plans to start buying the precious metal.
Today
Diamond Jewelry sales see record growth
Diamond jewelry sales emerging from the pandemic (March, April, May 2021) show record-breaking growth in the United States. Diamond jewelry sales from this period have increased 30% as compared to 2019 and almost 3xs 2020 numbers based upon...
Yesterday