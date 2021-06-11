Diamond Shortages Driving ‘Crazy’ Rough Prices

WGC Survey: Central banks continue to remain positive on gold Central banks continue to be positive on gold and around 21 per cent of the central banks around the globe intend to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, according to a survey undertaken by the World Gold Council.

Riozim seeks over $2m in compensation from stolen chrome ore Diversified miner RioZim has approached the High Court seeking to recover more than $2 million from Falcon Resources for chrome ore that was allegedly stolen during its dispute with the company.

ALROSA reports its May 2021 diamond sales results ALROSA reported preliminary rough and polished sales results for May 2021. ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in May totaled $365 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $346 million, and polished diamond sales of $19 million...

Botswana Diamonds’ Thorny River discovery advances towards resource assessment The AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds says it has advanced towards resource assessment at its Thorny River diamond project, in South Africa.