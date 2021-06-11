Diamond Shortages Driving ‘Crazy’ Rough Prices

(diamonds.net) - India is experiencing a shortage of diamonds as rough supply has dropped and polished goods remain stuck at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Traders are struggling to source rough, and face rising prices when buying from miners and at tenders, Indian manufacturers told Rapaport News this week. This has made it hard to meet strong demand from the US and China.
WGC Survey: Central banks continue to remain positive on gold
Central banks continue to be positive on gold and around 21 per cent of the central banks around the globe intend to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, according to a survey undertaken by the World Gold Council.
Today
Riozim seeks over $2m in compensation from stolen chrome ore
Diversified miner RioZim has approached the High Court seeking to recover more than $2 million from Falcon Resources for chrome ore that was allegedly stolen during its dispute with the company.
Today
ALROSA reports its May 2021 diamond sales results
ALROSA reported preliminary rough and polished sales results for May 2021. ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in May totaled $365 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $346 million, and polished diamond sales of $19 million...
11 june 2021
Botswana Diamonds’ Thorny River discovery advances towards resource assessment
The AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds says it has advanced towards resource assessment at its Thorny River diamond project, in South Africa.
11 june 2021
Chow Tai Fook’s profit up by 107% in FY2021
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s annual results for the fiscal year 2021 showed the company’s profit grew by 107.7 per cent to $775.83 mn. This was a considerable improvement from a loss of 36.6 per cent in FY2020.
11 june 2021