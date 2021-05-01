De Beers facing minimum $100K fine for environmental charge

(cabinradio.ca) - De Beers Canada is facing a minimum $100,000 fine for an alleged environmental breach after diesel was spilled at the site of its former Snap Lake mine in 2017. The diamond corporation has been charged under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, as earlier reported by the CBC, for allegedly contravening petroleum storage tank regulations by allowing the release of liquid petroleum into the environment from a storage tank system.
Cambodia set to join list of gold producers soon
Cambodia will soon join the list of gold-producing countries after the government announced the commencement of commercial gold mining operations in the Okvau area in southwestern Mondulkiri province's Keo Seima district from June 21.
Signet Jewelers' first quarter results exceed expectations
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021.
Registration for the online broadcast of the jewelry congress J-1 Kazakhstan is open
The international jewelry exhibition-congress J-1 Kazakhstan will be held on June 30-July 2 in Nur-Sultan. According to the organizers, everyone will be able to see the speakers' speeches by a live broadcast organized jointly with the online university...
WGC Survey: Central banks continue to remain positive on gold
Central banks continue to be positive on gold and around 21 per cent of the central banks around the globe intend to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, according to a survey undertaken by the World Gold Council.
Riozim seeks over $2m in compensation for stolen chrome ore
Diversified miner RioZim has approached the High Court seeking to recover more than $2 million from Falcon Resources for chrome ore that was allegedly stolen during its dispute with the company.
