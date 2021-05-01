De Beers facing minimum $100K fine for environmental charge

Cambodia set to join list of gold producers soon Cambodia will soon join the list of gold-producing countries after the government announced the commencement of commercial gold mining operations in the Okvau area in southwestern Mondulkiri province's Keo Seima district from June 21.

Signet Jewelers' first quarter results exceed expectations Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021.

Registration for the online broadcast of the jewelry congress J-1 Kazakhstan is open The international jewelry exhibition-congress J-1 Kazakhstan will be held on June 30-July 2 in Nur-Sultan. According to the organizers, everyone will be able to see the speakers' speeches by a live broadcast organized jointly with the online university...

WGC Survey: Central banks continue to remain positive on gold Central banks continue to be positive on gold and around 21 per cent of the central banks around the globe intend to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, according to a survey undertaken by the World Gold Council.