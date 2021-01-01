Why is a company accused of looting diamonds back in Zimbabwe’s mines?

(opendemocracy.net) - In 2016, Robert Mugabe, then the president of Zimbabwe, announced that a mining company had looted diamonds worth $15bn from the country. The company was Anjin, a joint venture between a Chinese firm and the Zimbabwean military. Anjin strongly denied the allegations. But considering the dire state of the country at the time – a collapsed healthcare system, chronic fuel and food shortages, dilapidated roads – the claims were explosive. Yet in January this year, the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company pulled out of the most lucrative diamond-producing block in the east of the country and handed it over to the very same company: Anjin. Diamonds from Zimbabwe have Kimberley Process certification, which means they are supposed to be traceable. However, in recent months critical questions about accountability and transparency in the country’s diamond-mining sector have resurfaced.
