Is Luxury Ready for Double the Amount of Millionaires in China?

(jingdaily.com) - HSBC estimates that Chinese consumers are getting richer. The country will more than double its number of millionaires over the next five years. The middle class will also expand from about 340 million to over 500 million during that same period. “An expanding middle class will underpin medium to long-term economic growth, and stronger consumer spending boosts domestic demand, business confidence, and capital expenditure,” HSBC economists led by Qu Hongbin wrote. “A rising middle class will also increase imports of goods and services, and attract foreign companies to invest in China.”
News
‘Diamond’ rush in SA’s KwaZulu-Natal province
There is a ‘diamond’ rush in the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, according to media reports. Reuters reports that more than 1,000 fortune seekers flocked to the village in search of the precious stones after the discovery...
Today
Tanzania launches new gold refinery
Tanzania has commissioned a new gold refinery in Mwanza as the country’s central bank mulls plans to start buying the precious metal.
Today
Diamond Jewelry sales see record growth
Diamond jewelry sales emerging from the pandemic (March, April, May 2021) show record-breaking growth in the United States. Diamond jewelry sales from this period have increased 30% as compared to 2019 and almost 3xs 2020 numbers based upon...
Yesterday
ALROSA donates COVID-19 vaccines to Zimbabwe
Diamond mining giant, ALROSA has donated 25 000 doses of the Russian manufactured vaccine - Sputnik V to the Zimbabwean government.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced sales results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. reported the completion of its second-quarter diamond sales with 718,549 carats sold for total proceeds of $64.5 million (US$52.6 million), resulting in an average value of $90 per carat (US$73 per carat)...
Yesterday