Diamond enters the blockchain

(hautehorlogerie.org) - LVMH, Richemont and Prada have just announced the launch of the Aura blockchain. In the diamond sector, nanotechnology and blockchain-enabled solutions are emerging as the future of traceability. As the boom in cryptocurrencies continues, blockchain is making deep inroads in the luxury industry. The surge in digital transactions by shoppers confined at home during national lockdowns is certainly part of the reason, but not the only explanation. Consumer demand for transparency, longer product lifecycles and the expanding pre-owned market where fakes are rife has also created the conditions for new solutions, and blockchain technology is without doubt one of the most promising.