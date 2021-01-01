Diamond enters the blockchain

(hautehorlogerie.org) - LVMH, Richemont and Prada have just announced the launch of the Aura blockchain. In the diamond sector, nanotechnology and blockchain-enabled solutions are emerging as the future of traceability. As the boom in cryptocurrencies continues, blockchain is making deep inroads in the luxury industry. The surge in digital transactions by shoppers confined at home during national lockdowns is certainly part of the reason, but not the only explanation. Consumer demand for transparency, longer product lifecycles and the expanding pre-owned market where fakes are rife has also created the conditions for new solutions, and blockchain technology is without doubt one of the most promising.
News
Chow Tai Fook’s profit up by 107% in FY2021
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s annual results for the fiscal year 2021 showed the company’s profit grew by 107.7 per cent to $775.83 mn. This was a considerable improvement from a loss of 36.6 per cent in FY2020.
Today
World’s first regulator-approved diamond coin launched
New diamond coin is pitching itself as an alternative commodity for investors to purchase instead of gold bullion. International Gemological Institute (IGI), which provides grading for gems and jewellery grading, has joined hand with Diamond...
Today
Namibia blocks Namdia proposal to appoint a diamond evaluator
Namibia’s mines ministry has blocked the state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya’s proposal to appoint his sales manager to replace C-Sixty Investment as the company’s diamond valuator.
Yesterday
Lucara unearths 470 ct diamond in Botswana
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 470 carat top light brown cleavage diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond Mine, in Botswana. The diamond, measuring 49x42x26mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the...
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds acquires 20 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Lesotho
Gem Diamonds’ subsidiary, Letšeng Diamonds has donated 20 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the government of Lesotho.
Yesterday