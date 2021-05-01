News

Ghana diamond output slides on the closure of GCDC

Ghana sold 25,292 carats of diamonds in 2020, a drop of 25,1% from 33,789 carats in 2019, according to reports citing the country's Chamber of Mines.

Today

India’s gold imports dip again as virus curbs hit demand

Gold imports by India plummeted in May due to a new wave of the pandemic which restricted mobility and shuttered stores. This wiped out demand during key festivals and weddings during the month. According to data from sources, inbound purchases slumped...

Today

De Beers hikes rough diamond prices again – report

De Beers has increased prices of some rough diamonds at this week’s sale as demand from cutters and polishers rise, according to media reports.

Today

Hong Kong Customs seize diamonds worth HK$25 mn at border checkpoint

In the biggest bust of its kind locally, the Hong Kong customs seized more than 1,300 diamonds estimated to be worth HK$25 mn from a truck at a border checkpoint in Hong Kong. The Shenzhen-bound haul was discovered when the vehicle was selected for inspection...

Today

Kenorland commences maiden diamond drill program at the Healy project in Alaska

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. announced the commencement of drilling at the Healy Project, located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district.

Today

Producing diamonds in a lab is becoming a sustainable alternative to mining

Today
Expert reports
(runnermag.ca) - Synthetic diamonds are paving the way for a greener and more ethical jewelry industry. Scrolling through Instagram these past couple of days, I have been seeing lots of people I know getting engaged — couples excited for their future posting pictures of their rings with large diamonds. When I saw the rings, it made me think of where the diamonds came from and the process involved. Pandora, the jewelry company, announced earlier this month that their company is switching to selling lab-produced diamonds. More companies such as De Beers are slowly making the switch to lab-produced diamonds because they are less environmentally harmful and don’t contribute to industries that export blood diamonds, which are diamonds mined in war zones which are sold to fund armed conflicts. Even Signet Jewelers, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, is expanding its line of lab-produced products.

Print version