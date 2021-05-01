Producing diamonds in a lab is becoming a sustainable alternative to mining

Ghana diamond output slides on the closure of GCDC Ghana sold 25,292 carats of diamonds in 2020, a drop of 25,1% from 33,789 carats in 2019, according to reports citing the country's Chamber of Mines.

India’s gold imports dip again as virus curbs hit demand Gold imports by India plummeted in May due to a new wave of the pandemic which restricted mobility and shuttered stores. This wiped out demand during key festivals and weddings during the month. According to data from sources, inbound purchases slumped...

De Beers hikes rough diamond prices again – report De Beers has increased prices of some rough diamonds at this week’s sale as demand from cutters and polishers rise, according to media reports.

Hong Kong Customs seize diamonds worth HK$25 mn at border checkpoint In the biggest bust of its kind locally, the Hong Kong customs seized more than 1,300 diamonds estimated to be worth HK$25 mn from a truck at a border checkpoint in Hong Kong. The Shenzhen-bound haul was discovered when the vehicle was selected for inspection...