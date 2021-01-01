Love for diamonds! Here’s why coloured gemstones are still not preferred by Indians as much as diamonds

(financialexpress.com) - Diamonds are the most legendary gemstones, symbolic of eternal connections. Since the dawn of time, diamonds have piqued the interest of mankind. No other gemstone can ever replace the emotions of love and devotion evoked by diamond, which makes it all the more popular. Although, coloured gemstones are high on both men and women’s wish lists for jewellery but not as much in demand as diamonds. Indians in particular are known to place the highest value in gold, followed by diamonds.