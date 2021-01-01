News

Diamond production at Mir is expected to start in 2030-2031

In an interview with Interfax the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, said that the construction of a new Mir diamond mine is planned to start in the period of 2023-2028, and diamond production at the new mine is expected to begin in 2030-2031.

Today

Norilsk Nickel will support the Kola Sami

Norilsk Nickel and the Kola Sami Association signed an Agreement on Interaction and Cooperation on June 5, within the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2021. The document assumes support from the company to projects focused on...

Today

De Beers, Namibian subsidiaries pledge N$26m to support COVID-19 vaccine campaign

De Beers and its subsidiaries in Namibia, Namdeb, Debmarine Namibia and Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) have pledged a combined N$26 million to support the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Today

Gem Diamonds AGM rejects resolutions on pre-emption rights

Gem Diamonds says its recent annual general meeting (AGM) rejected two resolutions that sought to waive shareholders’ rights of pre-emption.

Today

Jubilee acquires more PGMs tailings material

Jubilee Metals has acquired the rights to an additional 944 000 tonnes of platinum-group metals- (PGMs-) containing tailings on the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Today

Love for diamonds! Here’s why coloured gemstones are still not preferred by Indians as much as diamonds

Today
(financialexpress.com) - Diamonds are the most legendary gemstones, symbolic of eternal connections. Since the dawn of time, diamonds have piqued the interest of mankind. No other gemstone can ever replace the emotions of love and devotion evoked by diamond, which makes it all the more popular. Although, coloured gemstones are high on both men and women’s wish lists for jewellery but not as much in demand as diamonds. Indians in particular are known to place the highest value in gold, followed by diamonds.

