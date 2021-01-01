Bernard Arnault Is Now the World’s Richest Person. Thanks China?

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: Move over, Jeff Bezos; there’s a bigger billionaire in town. On May 24, Forbes named fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $186.3 billion, beating out the Amazon founder by $300 million. Tied over the weekend, the chief executive of LVMH saw his personal stake jump more than $600 million after the group’s stock rose 0.4 percent on Monday morning. This, plus strong comebacks from star brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, helped Arnault’s fortune surge over $110 billion since March 2020.
News
Hong Kong Customs seize diamonds worth HK$25 mn at border checkpoint
In the biggest bust of its kind locally, the Hong Kong customs seized more than 1,300 diamonds estimated to be worth HK$25 mn from a truck at a border checkpoint in Hong Kong. The Shenzhen-bound haul was discovered when the vehicle was selected for inspection...
Today
Kenorland commences maiden diamond drill program at the Healy project in Alaska
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. announced the commencement of drilling at the Healy Project, located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district.
Today
Diamond production at Mir is expected to start in 2030-2031
In an interview with Interfax the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, said that the construction of a new Mir diamond mine is planned to start in the period of 2023-2028, and diamond production at the new mine is expected to begin in 2030-2031.
Yesterday
Norilsk Nickel will support the Kola Sami
Norilsk Nickel and the Kola Sami Association signed an Agreement on Interaction and Cooperation on June 5, within the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2021. The document assumes support from the company to projects focused on...
Yesterday
De Beers, Namibian subsidiaries pledge N$26m to support COVID-19 vaccine campaign
De Beers and its subsidiaries in Namibia, Namdeb, Debmarine Namibia and Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) have pledged a combined N$26 million to support the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.
Yesterday