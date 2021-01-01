Bernard Arnault Is Now the World’s Richest Person. Thanks China?

Hong Kong Customs seize diamonds worth HK$25 mn at border checkpoint In the biggest bust of its kind locally, the Hong Kong customs seized more than 1,300 diamonds estimated to be worth HK$25 mn from a truck at a border checkpoint in Hong Kong. The Shenzhen-bound haul was discovered when the vehicle was selected for inspection...

Kenorland commences maiden diamond drill program at the Healy project in Alaska Kenorland Minerals Ltd. announced the commencement of drilling at the Healy Project, located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district.

Diamond production at Mir is expected to start in 2030-2031 In an interview with Interfax the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, said that the construction of a new Mir diamond mine is planned to start in the period of 2023-2028, and diamond production at the new mine is expected to begin in 2030-2031.

Norilsk Nickel will support the Kola Sami Norilsk Nickel and the Kola Sami Association signed an Agreement on Interaction and Cooperation on June 5, within the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2021. The document assumes support from the company to projects focused on...