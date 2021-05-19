About That Diamond Mine in China… Let’s Talk Facts

(thediamondloupe.com) - Lately there has been another avalanche of press releases and media attention drawn to Laboratory Grown Diamond (LGD) producers and retailers who decide to jump on board of the LGD train. Before everybody starts to scream bloody murder, the whole LGD debate, this opinion piece included, is not about one versus the other. The point is precisely the opposite. LGD and natural diamonds do not need to be add odds with each other, as they are different products, with different values, both in an emotional and financial capacity. They can reinforce each other and even grow the market as a whole, which would be beneficial for both natural and LGD in the end. What does not help, is to throw mud at each other, make false claims, and deny the facts.