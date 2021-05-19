About That Diamond Mine in China… Let’s Talk Facts

(thediamondloupe.com) - Lately there has been another avalanche of press releases and media attention drawn to Laboratory Grown Diamond (LGD) producers and retailers who decide to jump on board of the LGD train. Before everybody starts to scream bloody murder, the whole LGD debate, this opinion piece included, is not about one versus the other. The point is precisely the opposite. LGD and natural diamonds do not need to be add odds with each other, as they are different products, with different values, both in an emotional and financial capacity. They can reinforce each other and even grow the market as a whole, which would be beneficial for both natural and LGD in the end. What does not help, is to throw mud at each other, make false claims, and deny the facts.
News
Zimbabwe threatens to take over undeveloped platinum concessions – report
he Zimbabwean government has threatened to seize platinum concessions from Todal Mining, a venture controlled by Eurasian Resources Group, due to a lack of progress made in developing them, according to media reports.
Today
India’s GJC seeks relief from Government & RBI for jewellery sector
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), which represents hundreds of thousands of small and MSME jewellers and allied trade constituents, have written to the Union Finance Minister (FM) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)...
Yesterday
GET-Diamonds signs agreement with technology company Lucy Platforms
GET-Diamonds.com, the B2B e-commerce diamond trading site owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), signed a new long-term agreement with high-tech company Lucy Platforms.
Yesterday
Aether creates world's first certified vegan diamonds
Aether Diamonds has announced that it is the first company in the world to receive a vegan certification for its diamonds. The certification was granted in April by Vegan Action (vegan.org), which is one of the leading vegan certification organizations...
Yesterday
Gold is the future, to hit $8,900/oz by 2030 - report
Incrementum AG sees a 45% probability of the gold price hit a new all-time high at $2,100 or higher as early as December 2021. The Liechtenstein-based investment boutique’s annual report entitled ‘In Gold We Trust‘ also argues in its future scenario...
Yesterday