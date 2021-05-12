Petra's $6m Human Rights Settlement

(idexonline.com) – On May 12, 2021, Petra Diamonds announced that it had agreed a $6m settlement over alleged human rights breaches at its Williamson mine, in Tanzania. The UK-listed miner made no admission of liability, but its own investigation concluded that the security teams it employed to protect the sprawling of 30km2 kimberlite resource from illegal miners had been responsible for some deaths and many injuries.