Petra's $6m Human Rights Settlement

(idexonline.com) – On May 12, 2021, Petra Diamonds announced that it had agreed a $6m settlement over alleged human rights breaches at its Williamson mine, in Tanzania. The UK-listed miner made no admission of liability, but its own investigation concluded that the security teams it employed to protect the sprawling of 30km2 kimberlite resource from illegal miners had been responsible for some deaths and many injuries.
PGMs miner Tharisa boosts earnings on strong prices
Platinum groups metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa’s core earnings rose by 243.1% to $124.2-million for the six months ended March 31 due to strong prices.
Grib Diamonds adopts The Sarine Diamond Journey™ traceability program
AGD Diamond’s selling unit Grib Diamonds is adopting Sarine Technologies Ltd’s The Sarine Diamond Journey™ traceability program to offer customers stones with ‘birth registrations' authenticating their origin, according to a press release from Sarine...
IDE returns to full activity with Blue & White fair
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) held the first “Blue and White” diamond fair since the start of the pandemic. The fair symbolized a full return to normal activity for the Israeli diamond industry, as per a press release from IDE.
Lucapa raises about A$10mln from first trench of share placement
Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the issue of more than 195 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.05 per placement share as part of its efforts to raise about A$20 million.
Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater receives positive outlook from S&P
Ratings agency S&P Global has revised the outlook for Sibanye-Stillwater to positive from stable due to “extremely strong” platinum group metals (PGMs) basket prices.
